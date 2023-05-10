Leadership Fort Collins Graduates 40th Class

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
The 2022-2023 Leadership Fort Collins class will receive their diplomas on May 11 at the Rio Grande Agave Room. Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our community while encouraging inspired and active involvement that contributes to the betterment of the community.
Thirty-nine current and emerging leaders from throughout the Fort Collins area were selected to participate in the 2022-2023 program, which began in September 2022 and will conclude on May 11. Participants came together on the second Thursday of the month for a day-long session to learn more about Team Building, Government and Transportation, Economy and the Environment, Education and our Community, Social Capital, State Government, Health and Emergency Service Providers, and Social Infrastructure. The graduating class is a diverse mix of professions with representatives from education, large and small businesses, not-for-profit, and government.
In addition to attending nine all-day educational sessions, members of the class were also challenged to complete a service-learning project in the community. The 2022-2023 Leadership Fort Collins Class has planned and produced six different class projects benefiting the Fort Collins area.
“The Chamber is thrilled to be able to produce this important program for our area. The individuals graduating this year are second to none and will be impacting our community in very mighty ways. They are leadership personified,” said Ann Hutchison, President & CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Leadership Fort Collins graduation will include recognition of individual class members and a keynote address by Poudre School District Superintendent Brian Kingsley. The graduation event, sponsored by Hot Corner Concepts, Northern Engineering, and Paul Woods Florist, will be held on May 11.
Graduating members of the class include:
Nick Armstrong, WTF Marketing
Heather Brick, Sage + Oak Massage
Tatum Cochran, Horse & Dragon Brewing Company
Andrea Coy
Trae Cranson, Alpine Bank
Cindy Crosby, UCHealth
Jack Dennis, FNBO
Amy Dixon, Emotive Media
Julie Dubin, Peaks to People Water Fund
Adam Eggleston, Oaked Coffee Company
Mary Ericson, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado
Chris Fine, Colorado Licensed Beverage Association
Kaitlin Forte, CSUAA
Angie Freeman, CSU STRATA
Bethany Geisert, Waypoint Real Estate
Haleigh Gonzalez, Soukup, Bush & Associates, CPAs, P.C.
Kim Graves, Bohemian Foundation
Rebekah Harvey, Resident Realty
Taylor Hayden, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
Kayleigh Helberg, CSU College of Business
Rev. Bradley Laurvick, First United Methodist Church
Patrick Loring, The Neenan Company
Blaine Mathisen, Northern Engineering
AC McKenzie, UCHealth
Erika Michalski, Strategically Authentic
Matt Morris, Habitat for Humanity
Nicholas Peterson, Poudre School District
Edgar Ramos, City of Fort Collins
Lisa Rayburg, Brahma Roofing and Construction
Diana Rogers Jaeger, Love To Appreciate Consulting
Greg Soffe, Vantage Point Initiatives
John Song, City of Fort Collins
Heidi Stevenson, UCHealth
Maria Elena Thomas, Poudre School District
Travis Trottier, GH Phipps
Megan Walter, Sunny Civil
Laura Jo Washle, The Group Real Estate
Will Weirough, City of Fort Collins – Parks
Evan Wendlandt, Larimer County
The Fort Collins Area Chamber produced the program with assistance from a steering committee and The Place Setting Company:
Paul Baker, 970 Services
Emily Birdsall, Jolly Events
Heather Buoniconti, Food Bank for Larimer County
Jen Cooper, SummitStone Health Partners
Lauren Dewey, Colorado State University
Laurel Donahue, Colorado State University
Jess Dyrdahl, Colorado State University
Maryann Fillingim, City of Fort Collins
Jerick Flores, Colorado State University
Jill Foster, The Place Setting Company
Gretchen Gramling, Visual Health Solutions
Charles Grant, First National Bank
Huston Hoffman, RPT Realty
Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
Jeff Jarchow
Mara Johnson, Habitat for Humanity
Tracy Katz, First Western Trust
Carley McAbee, Be Kind
Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center
Annalise Mecham, Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County
Amanda Miller, The Place Setting Company
Ali Raza, CSU
Colan Scheidenhelm, Schure Consulting
Lauren Smiley, Coloscapes Concrete
Nick Smiley, City of Fort Collins
Gretchen Stanford, City of Fort Collins
Zachary Sumner, KUKA
Abe Theiss, Baker Construction
Brad Ward, Connexion
Meghan Willis, UCHealth
Applications for the 2023-2024 Leadership Fort Collins program will be available in late June. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or applying should contact Ann Hutchison at (970) 482-3746 or ahutchison@fcchamber.org.
About the Fort Collins Area Chamber
The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is the trusted business champion, catalyst, and convener creating shared economic prosperity for Northern Colorado. Investing in the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce puts members in contact with more than 1,100 business owners and managers in the market. For more than 100 years, the Fort Collins Area Chamber has helped shape the Fort Collins region. For more information about the Chamber, call (970) 482-3746 or visit www.FortCollinsChamber.com.
