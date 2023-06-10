Liberty Common School Awarded State Expansion Grant

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Liberty Common School, a charter-public school in Fort Collins, has been named a recipient of the Colorado Charter Schools Program (CCSP)—New Schools Grant and Replication and Expansion Grant. Liberty Common will receive a total of $840,000.00 over two years to support project needs as part of its elementary-school expansion at its new campus located at 2130 West Horsetooth Road.

The CCSP grant, according to the Colorado Department of Education, is intended to improve educational outcomes for charter-school students, increase the number of high-quality charter schools, and address access and equity gaps. Liberty Common administrators say they’re honored to receive this grant, which will help the school continue to provide an accelerated education for its students.

“As one of the Poudre School District’s charter schools, Liberty remains committed to making our classically-oriented, Core Knowledge Curriculum more accessible to families who want a rigorous, ambitious, character-based option,” said LCS Headmaster Bob Schaffer. “Our ongoing expansion has opened more seats for families in Northern Colorado including many who have only recently registered on the school’s randomized lottery for next year’s enrollment. It’s really quite exciting.”

Funds from the CCSP grant will be used to purchase educational supplies and equipment, provide professional-development opportunities for new staff, and support building upgrades.

The school’s new “Aristotle campus,” located in Southwest Fort Collins, opened Monday, August 22, 2022. It serves over 200 students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Plans for growth include adding fifth grade, a third track of kindergarten in 2023, and sixth grade in 2024. The added campus has helped Liberty Common reduce the waiting list by serving over 500 new students. Children of all Northern Colorado families are eligible to attend. The school charges no tuition. There is no testing requirement to enroll.

The CCSP grant is part of the state’s larger effort to support the growth and expansion of high-quality charter schools. Liberty Common School is proud to help fulfill this community effort in the Poudre School District and is committed to providing an exceptional education option for PSD students.

For more information about Liberty Common School and its programs, please visit https://www.libertycommon.org/ .