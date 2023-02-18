Liberty Common School Launches Largest Capital Campaign in School History

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Liberty Common School announced, in December, the public launch of a multi-million-dollar capital campaign, Raise The Torch: The Campaign for Liberty Common School. The five-year campaign will fund the purchase and/or construction of several facilities to accommodate a growing number of students and more effectively deliver the educational program across grades k-12.

Responding to persistent demand, conversations regarding school expansion have been ongoing among the Liberty Common School Board of Directors. In April of 2022, it passed a courageous resolution to expand enrollment and improve facilities. The resolution outlines three key objectives:

Open a second elementary campus and provide permanent facilities for newly enrolled students.

Provide permanent facilities to accommodate increasing numbers of junior-high and high-school students.

Build a multi-use auditorium/performing-arts center.

For over 25 years, Liberty Common School has been a leader in education in Northern Colorado, and this historic capital campaign seeks to honor and extend its legacy. The campaign, guided by Liberty’s Board of Directors strategic plan, will allow Liberty Common School to strengthen its commitment to academic excellence, ensure access for all deserving students, attract and retain a talented and diverse faculty, and elevate arts education to meet the needs of a dynamic and creative student body.

“Liberty continues to stand tall, with its lamp held high, to welcome families whose children deserve something truly excellent.” – Bob Schaffer, Headmaster.

As a charter-public school, Liberty receives public financing for daily operations. However, unlike neighborhood public schools, charter schools do not receive funding to purchase school buildings. Generous and sustained supplemental support from parents, community institutions, and donors empowers the school to secure suitable facilities while minimizing diversion of resources from classroom budgets.

