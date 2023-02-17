Photo of the Week: Bellvue Frost

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

This week’s photo comes from Bellvue. Pam Furumo woke up to this beautiful sight on a cold winter morning. What a beautiful and CHILLY sight! And, if you follow the photo of the week every week, we said in our last edition that we would reveal the location of last week’s photo . Tim Dillon says the reservoir wall is at the 1883 Water Works, located at 2005 N. Overland Trail.

This week’s photo of the week was submitted by Tim Dillon, Communications Manager at the Poudre Landmarks Foundation. Tim wanted to challenge our readers — guess the location! This reservoir wall is located West of Fort Collins. Next week, we’ll reveal the location.

Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.