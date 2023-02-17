Photo of the Week: Bellvue Frost

February 17, 2023 Blaine Howerton Columns 0

This week’s photo comes from Bellvue. Pam Furumo woke up to this beautiful sight on a cold winter morning. What a beautiful and CHILLY sight!
And, if you follow the photo of the week every week, we said in our last edition that we would reveal the location of last week’s photo. Tim Dillon says the reservoir wall is at the 1883 Water Works, located at 2005 N. Overland Trail.
Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.

Your photo might capture a moment in time of scenery, animals in the wild, a wildfire, your friends or family, or a recent local event.

Send us your best shot!

No purchase is necessary, and multiple submissions are permitted. One photo per email, please.

Please include a photo caption in the subject line (include your name, phone number, and location), and you could be our next weekly winner!

Sponsored by:  North Forty News and Sanderosa Art Gallery

We reserve the right to use the photo wherever we see fit, including our front page —crediting you as the source of that photo.

Email your photos to:

yourphotos@northfortynews.com

