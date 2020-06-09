Local Camp Invention Program Now Available in Action-Packed, At-Home Format

Nationally Recognized STEM Company Develops New Product That Delivers Imagination and Fun to Your Doorstep

Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is changing its in-person program at Rice Elementary to an all-new, at-home edition of the program called Camp Invention Connect™ the week of June 22 – June 26, 2020.

Camp Invention Connect reaches far beyond what families have come to expect from virtual learning — balancing active, independent hands-on exploration with opportunities for socialization from home.

A hybrid program featuring both offline activities and optional online sessions, Camp Invention Connect enables hands-on exploration by delivering a set of four activity kits, packed full of fun materials, directly to each participant. These themed kits, based on the 2020 Elevate curriculum from Camp Invention, are packed with materials that bring imagination, creative problem solving, and fun to children’s living rooms. The 2020 curriculum includes the modules Camp Invention Flight Lab™, Design Thinking Project™, Rescue Squad™, and Camp Invention Champions™

For young innovators choosing the Camp Invention Connect experience, they will:

* Enjoy indoor and outdoor challenges that minimize screen time and maximize creativity;

* Build confidence as they collaborate virtually with friends to complete exciting challenges;

* Receive real-time coaching and collaboration with certified educators;

* See that even in an at-home environment, inspiration and hands-on creativity are unlimited.

For more information on Camp Invention Connect, or to register for the program, visit invent.org/connect.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment. In unprecedented times, we’re all experiencing, these lessons are even more valuable.

Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.

About Camp Invention:

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving, and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.5 million children, and 170,000 teachers and Leadership Interns.