Meridian Trust Awarded Forbes America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has been named the Best Credit Union in Wyoming according to Forbes. Meridian Trust has a full-service branch complete with lobby and drive-through lanes based in Wellington.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list of the best credit unions in the United States can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.

Based on the results of the study, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021.

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union provides financial services to more than 32,000 members, with Wyoming branches in Cheyenne, Lander, Jackson, Rawlins, and Yellowstone, along with a Nebraska branch in Scottsbluff, a Colorado branch in Wellington; and PowerTrust branches located in Casper and Rock Springs, WY. For more information, visit www.MyMeridianTrust.com.