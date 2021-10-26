Meridian Trust Named “Credit Union of the Year”

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has been selected as “Credit Union of the Year” for 2021 by the Mountain West Credit Union Association (MWCUA). Meridian Trust was recognized as the top credit union in the largest category ($500 million in assets and above).

Meridian Trust was chosen for its financial strength and performance; new and improved services to members; new activities and programs; innovation; and legislative and grassroots advocacy. The credit union has demonstrated success in all of these areas this year, with activities that have included donating tens of thousands of dollars to provide much-needed support to local causes, such as veterans, children, and women’s organizations.

Meridian Trust’s successes include the opening of new branches in different states; and initiating a digital-first technological environment for its members that includes an upgraded mobile app, an interactive website, and the development of a new online banking experience that includes putting credit scores and financial education at members’ fingertips.

Meridian Trust has also been leading the way in providing laser-focused service to its members, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) and service levels that measurably far exceed industry averages for providing financial services. Being honored as “Credit Union of the Year” demonstrates the all-around best the industry has to offer. This includes accomplishing outstanding achievements in the areas of daily operations, financial prowess, and community outreach through the organization’s North Star Foundation.

Meridian Trust FCU is led by CEO Kim Withers, with more than 100 employees, and branches located in three states that include Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado. The credit union was also recently named the “Best Credit Union in the State” by Forbes.

Mike Bleakley, Chairman of Meridian Trust’s Board of Directors, cited credit union pioneer Alphonse Desjardins who said that a credit union is above all else, an association of people, not of dollars. “I’m so proud to be a part of the Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union family,” Mike said. “Our team is what makes us such a great institution.”

