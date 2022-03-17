Moratorium Resolution Halts New Marijuana Establishment Licenses

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners this week voted 3-0 to pass a resolution imposing a temporary moratorium on the review and issuance of new licenses for marijuana establishments in unincorporated Larimer County.

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners is authorized to regulate and administer regulations for marijuana establishments within the county, and in 2013 the board adopted a resolution for licensure of retail marijuana establishments and to regulate and control the cultivation, testing, sale, use, and manufacturing of these establishments.

The current resolution sets a limit of two licenses for four types of marijuana facilities — retail store, retail cultivation, products manufacturing, and testing. There are currently four active licenses in unincorporated Larimer County, two for retail sales and two for cultivation facilities.

These establishments can have impacts on public health, safety, and the welfare of the community. With the possibility a cultivation license may become available soon, the temporary moratorium will allow time for the county to examine the licensing process comprehensively and thoughtfully while engaging the public and stakeholders before issuing new licenses.

“It’s been a while, and I think it’s good practice to look at regulations after a certain amount of time to ensure they align with community values and this is what our community wants,” said Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens.

The moratorium on issuing licenses became effective on March 15 and remains in effect until Jan. 15, 2023, or unless it is repealed earlier than that date. The moratorium does not apply to any current holders of licenses, ensuring current operators may renew their licenses.





