Networking and Educational Breakfast to be Held in Wellington

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online networking and educational breakfast Tuesday, September 1 from 7:30 am to 8:30 am to help business owners in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held online through a Zoom meeting to ensure the safety and health of all prospective participants. Additionally, the event will feature guest speaker Mike O’ Connell, Director for Larimer County Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

Topics being covered at the event will include but are not limited to recovery grants and loans for businesses such as Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, loan forgiveness and the new Energize Colo GAP fund. Furthermore, SBDC will emphasize helping business owners in areas from marketing and financial management to legal and business buying and selling.