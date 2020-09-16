New Book Released by Top Northern Colorado Mercury 100 Agency

WildRock Public Relations & Marketing has launched the comprehensive book “Change. Adapt. Rock.” to offer agency PR and marketing tools to aid businesses in getting back on their feet and plan for the future amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The release of “Change. Adapt. Rock.” comes as many small businesses are rebuilding after dealing with closures or sales declines due to COVID-19. The book is available in paperback and e-book versions and is currently number one on Amazon’s new release list.
“We designed ‘Change. Adapt. Rock.’ knowing that many small businesses across the country are in recovery mode and looking for ways to adapt and thrive,” said WildRock CEO and Founder Kristin Golliher said. “Whether it’s a pandemic, recession, crisis, or other unforeseen change, we took a leap of faith in pulling out all stops to provide access to our agency resources so businesses can move ahead in this incredibly challenging economic climate,” Kristin said.
Those who purchase the book will also receive a suite of customizable templates to create marketing strategies, press releases, crisis communication plans, and more.
“With ‘Change. Adapt. Rock’ you’ll discover how to build a winning strategy for PR, social, digital, and more,” said Julia Pimsleur, author of Million Dollar Women. “This is what every business needs to evaluate and improve their marketing mix for a more scalable, growth-focused organization,” Julia said.
For more information regarding “Change. Adapt. Rock.”, visit: wildrockpr.com/change-adapt-rock-book/
