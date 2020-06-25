New Mr. Sandless Wood Floor Service Location Opens

Mr. Sandless, the largest wood floor refinisher in the world, has opened a new location in Fort Collins on Monday, June 8th as the company continues to expand.

Born in 2004 in Philadelphia, PA., the initial Mr. Sandless model has now serviced more than 20,000 residential clients as well as hundreds of commercial properties. It was not until 2006 when Mr. Sandless began to offer franchises, to which they have now opened 265 units, running from more than 145 locations.

As the number one volume wood floor refinishing company in the world, Mr. Sandless has not only announced a new site in Fort Collins this year but other places as well such as Birmingham, AL. and Detroit, Mich.

Beyond the companies locations throughout North America, Mr. Sandless has serviced customers in ten countries including Canada, Mexico, The United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Norway, The United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

“Our Fort Collins site has a very capable team,” said Daniel Praz, President, and creator of the Mr. Sandless wood floor refinishing method.

For more information about Mr. Sandless, visit www.MrSandless.com or call (877) 994-WOOD.