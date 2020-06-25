The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) released the Average Market Rates (AMR) for retail marijuana Monday, June 22, effective Wednesday, July 1 through Wednesday, September 30.

The AMR is the median market price of every category of unprocessed retail marijuana that is either sold or transferred from retail marijuana cultivation facilities to retail marijuana product manufacturing facilities or retail marijuana stores. Furthermore, AMR’s are also estimates of typical prices for each category.

Every four months, AMRs are calculated by CDOR’s Office of Research and Analysis, in coordination with the Taxation Division and the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) to use for levying the excise tax as required by state’s statute.

This quarter, five of the seven AMR categories saw a decrease. Those categories that decreased include bud at $1,000, trim at $300, bud allocated for extraction at $599, trim allocated for extraction at $202, and seed at just $4. Additionally, the categories of immature plant rate came in at $9 while the whole, wet plant rate was $176, staying the same as last quarter.

The July AMR was calculated based on retail marijuana transactions from Sunday, March 1 through Sunday, May 31, that are in a marijuana inventory tracking system under MED.

For more information, including the methodology of the AMR calculations and current and prior AMRs, visit the Taxation Division’s website: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/tax/marijuana-AMR.