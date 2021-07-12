NoCo Manufacturing Partnership Announces 2021 NOCOM Trade Show

Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership (NoCO) has announced an in-person trade show with all returning major sponsors for its NOCOM 2021 manufacturing trade show on September 23, 2021: Aerotek, FirstBank, Flood and Peterson, Plante Moran and Precision Machined Products. The event showcases Northern Colorado’s expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services.
NOCOM is the largest in-person manufacturing trade show in Colorado and attracts manufacturers and their supply chain from across Colorado and beyond. The show will be following state and local COVID safety guidelines as a top priority. Exhibitor booths are limited, and manufacturers are encouraged to purchase their booths soon.
“The NOCOM trade show provides an opportunity for local businesses to pool knowledge and resources for the betterment of the entire industry and Northern Colorado business community,” said James Wedding, Vice President – Northern Colorado FirstBank.
The trade show theme “Manufacturing STRONGER Than Ever: Connect, Collaborate, and Celebrate” reflects the focus of the show for 2021. Attendees will meet with qualified decision-makers in the manufacturing industry, visit over 70 exhibitors, network with top companies in Colorado, attend Speaker Hall, learn best practices, and enjoy a kick-off B2B celebration.
For more information and to register for this event, visit www.nocomfg.com. For more information on sponsorships, contact Amanda Miller, NOCOM Event Coordinator, 970.231.0316
amanda@theplacesettingcompany.com.
NOCOM Manufacturing Trade Show 2021
Theme: Manufacturing STRONGER Than Ever: Connect, Collaborate, and Celebrate
Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: The Ranch Events Complex
5280 Arena Cir Loveland, Colorado
Sponsor/Register: www.nocomfg.com/nocom
Event Flyer: https://nocomfg.com/nocom-2021-flyer-final/
