Online Sales Tax and Business Licensing Tool Launched by Windsor Finance Department

The Town of Windsor Finance Department has launched a new online sales tax and business licensing tool called MUNIRevs to allow businesses within Windsor to go paperless with business licensing and sales tax collections.

MUNIRevs provides businesses access to performing tasks from submitting tax applications and licensing forms and renewal to remit payments all online. Business owners can create and manage their accounts through the platform and track their application, payments, and general account history.

The system also allows for e-check and credit card payments, which helps business owners stop utilizing mail-in or drop off payments. Business owners have already begun receiving invitations through the mail to join MUNIRevs with directions for accessing their online accounts.

For more information regarding MUNIRevs, including registering or activating an online account, visit: https://windsor.munirevs.com or call Windsor’s Finance Department at 970-674-2486.