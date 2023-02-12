Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Welcomes Katie Scott, Ph.D. to their Team of Specialists 

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) has welcomed Dr. Katie Scott to its team. Dr. Scott is a clinical neuropsychologist with a diverse and accomplished resume. She is an alum of Colorado State University with multiple graduate degrees with an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University. Her career has taken her across the country with high-level positions. Dr. Scott comes to us from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where she was simultaneously the Team Neuropsychologist as well as the Clinical Neuropsychologist in practice at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, Florida.

“At OCR, we are always looking for the right match to fit our team of medical experts while seeking to innovate and bring new ideas. We endeavor to stay at the cutting edge of technology and medical science,” said Carli Taylor-Drake, Director of Marketing & Practice Development at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies. “Dr. Scott brings unique perspectives and experience from her clinical work and the world of professional football. She will add much to our spine and brain trauma care and we are thrilled to welcome her.”

Dr. Scott earned her doctorate in Counseling Psychology at Colorado State University. She completed her internship at the Denver VA, where she had the opportunity to focus on neuropsychology and rehabilitation psychology. This focus continued during her post-doctoral fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

She has experience in a variety of settings, including inpatient acute rehab, outpatient interdisciplinary clinics, and outpatient neuropsychological assessment, as well as in serving educational and supervisory roles within an APPCN-affiliated fellowship program.

Specific to concussion, her work has spanned multiple modalities, including sideline assessment of acute concussion, assessment and intervention within both sport-related and non-sport-related concussion clinics, and evaluation of individuals experiencing prolonged recovery of symptoms following concussion. She has worked with athletes across levels of competition, such as youth sports programs, high school and collegiate athletics, and professional teams. Her current research interests include return-to-learn and psychological intervention following concussion.

Outside of work, Dr. Scott enjoys almost all sports, but especially football and soccer. She’s an avid CSU Rams fan and enjoys spending time with her family and their pets.

Appointments with Dr. Scott may be made in the Ft. Collins, Loveland, or Greeley medical campus. To learn more about the physicians at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, visit www.orthohealth.com, to book appointments, and for more information, call 970-419-7050.