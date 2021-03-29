“Pandemic Box” Launched by Social Stick to Raise $100,000 for Small Businesses

Tool used to measure six feet for social distancing the Social Stick has announced a limited edition “Pandemic Box” fundraiser for small businesses in response to the negative impact of COVID-19.

The Social Stick inventor R.T. Custer was inspired to create the box as a small business owner himself as a way to commemorate the less-serious times of the year as well as to spur others into giving back to other small businesses who faced the biggest impacts during the pandemic.

“There’s only two things that make me cry, videos of U.S. Military Veterans coming home and surprising their families, and the FaceTime videos of Dave Portnoy sending relief funds to restaurant owners who were about to lose everything,” said R.T. “We created the “Pandemic Box” to raise money to help keep these businesses open,” R.T. said.

The “Pandemic Box” is a shadow box displaying memorable items from 2020 including a surgical mask, toilet paper, gloves and Social Sticks. R.T. states that they will make a total of 100 boxes to sell for $1,000 each. 100 percent of proceeds will go directly to contribute to the Barstool Sports Fund which has currently helped over 300 businesses nation wide.

“We wanted to make people laugh but also feel good about helping those in need,” said R.T. “We just want to move forward to brighter days and to continue to keep the small businesses alive to continue supporting America’s economy,” R.T. said.

For more information regarding the Social Stick “Pandemic Box” and to find out how to help, visit: www.socialstickusa.com/box