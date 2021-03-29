United Way of Larimer County Announces Four Regional Leaders as New Board Members

The United Way of Larimer County has announced that four regional leaders have joined its Board of Directors to help lead the organization’s writing of its next chapters.
The new Board of Directors members are as follows:
- Yolanda Bevill – Vice President for University Communications, Colorado State University, Esq. Yolanda earned an Electronic Media degree from Syracuse University and her J.D. from South Texas Law College.
- María Gabriel – Director of Language, Culture & Equity, Thompson School District. María earned her Bachelors of Arts from the University of Colorado – Boulder, her Master’s in Education from the University of Phoenix, and her Ph.D. from Colorado State University.
- Tina Harkness – Director, Northern Regional Office, Employers Council, Esq. Tina earned her Bachelors of Art and J.D. from the University of Denver.
- Linda Hoffmann- County Manager, Larimer County. Linda earned her Bachelor of Landscape Design from Kansas State University.
“The new Board members have a variety of backgrounds and diverse community experiences,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President, and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “Their expertise, strategic thinking, and commitment to ensuring a resilient Larimer County complement our current work and leadership team – now and for years to come,” Deirdre said.
The Board of Directors comprises 19 committed volunteers who dedicate their time, creativity, expertise, and enthusiasm to help solve problems within the community. They additionally provide pivotal funding priorities, operational direction, and community leadership.
United Way of Larimer County Board of Directors are as follows:
- Justin G. Davis, Board Chair – Founder/CEO & Managing Director, Impact Financial Strategies
- Tracy Oldemeyer, Immediate Past Board Chair – Litigation Attorney & Partner, Cline Williams Wright
- Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P
- Rob Wagner – Senior Director, Cardiovascular and Critical Care Service Lines, UCHealth
- Kelly McBartlett- Real Estate Broker/Partner, The Group Inc. Real Estate
- Anne Folk – Vice President of Human Resources, Nutrien Ag Solutions
- Denise McFann – Partner, Summit Hard Cider & Perry Co.
- Kevin Cory – President, Human Capital Solutions, LLC
- Joni Friedman – Outside Consultant, Skillful | Markle Foundation
- Molly Ghent – Accountant/CPA, Colorado State University Research Foundation (CSURF)
- Mike Hooker – Executive Director of Public Affairs & Communications, Colorado State University
- Jeffrey Jackson – DRU Center Manager, Enterprise Holdings
- Paul Mueller – Managing Director, Mueller Pye & Associates CPA, LLC.
- Lorna Reeves – Private Banker and Consultant, Great Western Bank and Strata Leadership
- Wendy Sparks – Chief Operations Officer, Banner Health Northern Colorado
- Laura Jo Washle – Broker Associate/Partner, The Group Inc. Real Estate
- Lise Youngblade – Dean, College of Health and Human Sciences – Colorado State University Human Development & Family Studies
The United Way of Larimer County has 25 staff members, 40 committee members (volunteer leaders), and 20 Board of Directors. The United Way of Larimer County invested $4.5 million into the community from 2019 to 2020 through donations, donor designations, grants, and programming.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tina, Yolanda, María, and Linda to our Board of Directors,” said Justin Davis, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We are grateful to our current Board members who are dedicated champions for United Way’s work,” Justin said.
For more information regarding United Way of Larimer County, visit https://www.uwaylc.org.
