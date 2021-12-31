Peak Kia North Surpasses Driving Change Goal for Major Gift to Childsafe

Peak Kia North celebrated Driving Change for Children this November and December by supporting ChildSafe Colorado and its mission to break the cycle of abuse and heal childhood trauma in Weld and Larimer counties. Through this campaign, Peak Kia North and its community raised a total of $19,214 for ChildSafe.

To help Drive Change for Children, Peak Kia North ran a campaign on the Colorado Gives Day platform. For every dollar raised, Peak Kia North intended to match the donation, up to $5,000 for a total goal of $10,000 to cover the cost of healthcare and treatment for 325 children and families this holiday season. Inspired by the generosity of their community, Peak Kia North matched the entire $9,607 raised on the Colorado Gives Day campaign, totaling $19,214, that will cover the cost of healthcare and treatment for 600 children and families this holiday season.

“On behalf of our entire team at Peak Kia North, we are so blown away by the generosity of our community and their support of ChildSafe Colorado,” said Jeffery Taylor, Owner of Peak Kia North. “We are proud of our local nonprofits and grateful to be able to provide additional support this season.”

ChildSafe is a nonprofit organization that provides therapy to victims of childhood trauma resulting from abuse and neglect. 70% of their clients have been sexually abused. They never turn anyone away due to their inability to pay for treatment. “We are proud to have a partner in Peak Kia North and their Driving Change for Children campaign,” said Carol Bennis, Executive Director of Childsafe. “Thanks to community members like Peak Kia North and those who donated, we will be able to help every child who has been unspeakably hurt.”

For more information on Peak Kia North, ChildSafe, and the Driving Change campaign, visit peakkianorth.com/our-dealership. In addition to a regular tax deduction, every donor will receive a Colorado tax certificate for 50% of the amount of their donation to use whether or not they itemize.