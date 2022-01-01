Richie Furay to Perform at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall

Richie Furay is an American music luminary, a Colorado Music Hall of Fame, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He is celebrated for pioneering Country-Rock as a founding member of the legendary and quintessential groups Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and the Souther-Hillman-Furay band.

Richie Furay, best known for his time with the timeless band Buffalo Springfield, will be making an appearance at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Although the famous rockstar hails from the centennial state of Colorado, it is not often that he plays in his home state. This hometown concert will bring all the true music fans together for an intimate performance you won’t want to miss.

Richie is currently filming 7 new music videos, working on a new studio release, and has a documentary in production coming in late 2022. Although Richie has retired from headline touring, he is still working harder than ever producing the music he loves. Don’t miss your chance to catch him live at The Stanley Hotel this January.

General Admission: $45 | VIP $65

January 15, 2022, at 7 pm

Ticket are now available at stanleylive.com