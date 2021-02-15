X League’s Denver Rush Set to Start 2021 Seasons at Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch

February 15, 2021
Budweiser Events Center.

Extreme football league The ‘X League’ will kick-off nationally with the Denver Rush on Saturday, June 19 at 7 pm at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

The game is the ‘X League’s only home game and is against the Chicago Blitz. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday February 16 at 10 am with group discounts being offered for groups of six or more.

The X League is a national full-contact 7-on-7 tackle football league played by some of the nation’s most athletic and fiercely competitive women. The atmosphere at the games are comparable to that of a rock concert with fan access and engagement.

The X League will be playing a condensed season this year due to COVID-19 as the Denver Rush will play their only home game on Saturday, August 7 against the Austin Sound. Socially distanced seating will be in place with four household members being allowed per section.

For more information regarding The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex or tickets for the ‘X League’, visit: www.TREventsComplex.com or call 970-619-4122

