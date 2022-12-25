Platte River Increases Annual Scholarship Offering

High school seniors, college students encouraged to apply for $6,000 scholarship

Students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry are encouraged to apply for Platte River Power Authority’s Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship. The annual scholarship, increased to $6,000, is offered through the Rocky Mountain Electric League (RMEL) Foundation and applications are due by February 24,

2023.

“On behalf of Platte River, I am proud to offer this scholarship for the ninth consecutive year as we prepare to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2023,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “Supporting students who are pursuing education and careers in energy is important for the future of our organization, our region and our industry.”

In addition to students enrolled in a four-year university or working toward an associate degree, the scholarship is also open to graduating high school seniors interested in pursuing electrical energy studies. A number of scholarships are available through the RMEL Foundation but applicants for the Roy Rohla scholarship must have a permanent home address within Platte River’s four owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland.

Students who apply for any of the RMEL’s scholarships will be added to the National Electric Energy Career Jump Start Directory. Every applicant’s listing will be shared (with their permission) with hundreds of RMEL member companies, which could lead to internship or employment opportunities within the industry. For more information and to apply, visit rmelfoundation.org/scholarships.

The Platte River Power Authority/RMEL Foundation scholarship is named after Roy J. Rohla who was the engineering manager and plant manager at the Rawhide Energy Station during his 20-year career at Platte River.

“Roy was a lifelong learner and encouraged his coworkers to pursue educational opportunities to enhance their understanding and further their careers,” added Frisbie. “This scholarship enables his legacy to live on in the students who share his values.”