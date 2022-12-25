Join United Way for the 17th Annual WomenGive Luncheon

United Way of Larimer County

United Way of Larimer County is thrilled to invite the community to the 17th Annual WomenGive Luncheon to be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland! Doors will open for the event at 11:00 a.m. and the luncheon will conclude at 1:00 p.m.

United Way’s WomenGive program provides support and financial assistance through childcare scholarships to single mothers pursuing postsecondary education. WomenGive helps families achieve self-sufficiency, allowing them to focus on their studies, knowing their children are receiving high-quality care in a safe environment.

WomenGive was created in 2006 when a group of passionate and caring women came together with a shared interest to create an opportunity for women in our community to support other women. Today, WomenGive is comprised of a dynamic network of more than 500 members who use their financial resources to help women in Larimer County achieve economic self-sufficiency.

This WomenGive Luncheon is free to attend, thanks to the incredible generosity of WomenGive Mission Sponsors: The Group, Nutrien, and UCHealth. Individuals interested in attending the event can register online at www.uwaylc.org/events. Table host opportunities are available by contacting United Way’s Event Coordinator, Laura Moritz, at LMortiz@uwaylc.org.

We hope you’ll join us in February to celebrate the growth and determination of WomenGive scholarship recipients who rose to meet the challenges of motherhood and higher education!