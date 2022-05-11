Platte River Names Officer to Lead New Division

Transition and integration division focused on energy transition



Following a nationwide search, Platte River Power Authority recently named Raj Singam Setti to lead the utility’s new transition and integration division.

“This division was created to focus on achieving the Resource Diversification Policy and combines information and operational technologies with energy solutions and distributed energy resources (DER),” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “Leading this diverse division requires the extensive, specialized experience and exceptional leadership skills possessed by Raj and I am pleased to have him join our senior leadership team.”

For more than 20 years, Singam Setti has held leadership positions in resource portfolio strategy, digital transformation, clean energy integration, and grid solutions. Most recently, he served as a principal advisor for a clean energy investment bank, and as the director of grid innovation and portfolio integration for Wabash Valley Power Alliance, a generation and transmission electric cooperative in Indianapolis. During his career, Singam Setti has worked with investor-owned and public power utilities across 10 organized energy markets in the U.S. and internationally on behalf of GE Grid Solutions and clean energy developers.

As Platte River’s first chief transition and integration officer, Singam Setti will facilitate portfolio and digital transformation to develop solutions that will help Platte River and the owner communities proactively work toward achieving a 100% noncarbon energy future. The new division will also work directly with operations and finance to ensure system reliability and financial sustainability are maintained as Platte River’s portfolio continues to decarbonize.

“To succeed in this transformation, we need innovative methods to plan and integrate information and operational technologies with the ultimate goal of a reliable and affordable transition,” said Singam Setti. “We can only achieve this with a vision, stewardship of assets, and a commitment to the communities we serve.”

Singam Setti began his work on March 1 and operates primarily from the organization’s headquarters campus in Fort Collins.