Today’s Weather: 5/11/22

May 11, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 52 85 47
Berthoud 0 51 86 47
Fort Collins 3 51 84 49
Greeley 3 53 87 47
Laporte 0 51 82 49
Livermore 1 50 66 39
Loveland 0 53 85 48
Red Feather Lakes 9 52 68 40
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 48 72 43
Wellington 0 48 82 46
Windsor 0 52 85 47
*As of May 11, 2022 7:30am

