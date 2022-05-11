Today’s Weather: 5/11/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|52
|85
|47
|Berthoud
|0
|51
|86
|47
|Fort Collins
|3
|51
|84
|49
|Greeley
|3
|53
|87
|47
|Laporte
|0
|51
|82
|49
|Livermore
|1
|50
|66
|39
|Loveland
|0
|53
|85
|48
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|52
|68
|40
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|48
|72
|43
|Wellington
|0
|48
|82
|46
|Windsor
|0
|52
|85
|47
|*As of May 11, 2022 7:30am
