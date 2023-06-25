Poudre Libraries Offers Local Adults Scholarships to Earn  Diploma Through Career Online High School 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Poudre Libraries is providing scholarships to qualifying adults living in the Library District’s service area to earn a high school diploma online and gain career skills. Scholarships cover 100 percent of the cost of the online diploma program.

Through a partnership with Career Online High School (COHS), Poudre Libraries supports adults with earning their high school diploma and a career certificate. The accredited, digital high school program provides a 24/7 online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training.

“We are excited to be expanding our adult education and workforce preparation services for our community and providing financial support for adult learners,” said Diane Lapierre, Poudre Libraries executive director. “With Career Online High School, busy adults can more easily pursue their educational goals while still balancing family and job responsibilities.”

“Libraries offer a safe, supportive environment to foster learning and community. Our online education program for adults is a natural extension of library services that empower adults to learn and grow,” said Career Online High School Superintendent Dr. Howard Liebman. “COHS students receive support from Poudre Libraries staff as well as from our academic coaches. Together, they help students achieve their goals.”

In addition to an accredited diploma, COHS students graduate with a certificate in their chosen career path, plus a resume, cover letter, and other tools to start or advance their careers. On average, students graduate within 12 months, depending on personal schedules.

To be eligible for enrollment in COHS, you must:

Be 18 years old or older,

Have completed the 8th grade,

Be comfortable reading, writing, and speaking in English,

Be comfortable using technology, and

Live within the boundaries of the Poudre Libraries service area.

Seventy-six percent of COHS graduates pursue or plan to pursue post-secondary education, including community colleges, vocational schools, and bachelor’s degree programs. Learn more about the program, including how to enroll and available scholarship opportunities, at www.PoudreLibraries.org/COHS.

Poudre Libraries offers COHS scholarships to qualifying adults through its Adult Literacy Fund at The Community Foundation and donations from generous community members and organizations. To help fund additional COHS Scholarships, use the Library’s online donation form at www.PoudreLibraries.org/donations.

About Career Online High School

Career Online High School is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the world’s first private accredited online school district. Founded in 2009, SHCOE offers online high school diploma programs designed to re-engage adults and older youth in the educational system and prepare them for workplace or postsecondary education. The high school program includes a vocational certificate in career pathways such as home care professional, child care, office management, security professional, commercial driving, retail customer service, food services, hospitality, and general career preparation. More than 1,800 public libraries offer scholarships for the program. For more information, visit shcoe.org.

About Poudre Libraries

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 207,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins and a robust Community Outreach Department, the District is dedicated to meeting diverse communities’ needs, interests, and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational, and economic life of the growing area which it serves. For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.