Poudre School District Announces Plumber Apprenticeship Program

Human Resources at Poudre School District and Facilities have announced a partnership with SoCo Trades, Colorado Department of Labor & Employment, and Larimer County’s Workforce and Economic Development to offer state-registered apprenticeship programs in Poudre School District.

SoCo Trades Apprenticeship Programs is an elite educational program designed to meet the unique need of Colorado’s construction and skilled trades industries. They offer skill-based learning to foster economic growth and community betterment.

The partnership has launched with a plumber apprentice program, and applications are being accepted now. The plumber apprentice will work under the supervision of a master plumber to learn the skills necessary to become a journeyman while also being enrolled in a four-year plumber apprenticeship program.

To qualify, applicants shall have the following:

High school diploma, completion of G.E.D., or equivalent plus vocational school or short-term courses in commercial plumbing installation and maintenance

Must be enrolled in a Plumbing Apprentice program. (we will help you get enrolled through SoCo Trades after being hired. All classes will be virtual)

This is a paid, full-time, year-round, benefited position (8 hours/day, 260 days/year) starting at $19.50-$21.84/hour. Salary AND tuition are covered under this program.

For more information and to apply for this position, please visit psdschools.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=4568. Applications will be accepted until Friday, April 22.

Questions regarding this apprentice program can be directed to Deborah Meyer, Talent Acquisition & Retention Manager, at demeyer@psdschools.org.