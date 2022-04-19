Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 19, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 19 North Forty News update…

—-

Animal Friends Alliance’s annual charity benefit, Gala for Animals, has announced they raised over $175,000 in late March to help support the nonprofit’s cat and dog shelters and community pet resource programs.

Nearly 420 guests and over 50 volunteers were in attendance at the “Mardi Paw” themed Gala for Animals. It was held at the Hilton Fort Collins Hotel.

—

Wellington Fire Protection District Board of Directors’ Election is coming up.

This election is for three directors. There are 7 candidates for these three positions. We have their bios on our website.

There will be no mail ballots for this election.

To vote, visit the Polling Place at Station 16, at 8130 3rd Street, in Wellington, on May 3, between 7 AM and 7 PM.

—-

Robert B. Williams is the new Executive Director of the Health District of Northern Larimer County. He was appointed by the Health District Board of Directors in March.

Robert previously served as the Executive Director of Boulder County’s Housing and Human Services Department, among many other positions throughout his career.

He has previously been responsible for ensuring quality health and human services while maintaining a balanced budget and empowering people to make sound decisions about their well-being.

—-