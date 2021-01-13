Poudre School District Board of Education Approve Name of New Wellington School

The Poudre School District Board of Education has voted 7-0 on Tuesday, January 12 to approve the name of the district’s new, under-construction Wellington school to be called Wellington Middle-High School.

The new school is projected to be on schedule and within budget as of this month and is expected to open in August of 2022, initially serving grades sixth through tenth. The school is 249,113 square-feet and will be located at 8543 N. County Road 9 in Wellington.

“Students in Wellington will have a learning environment that will empower them to become empathetic change agents of tomorrow,” said Kelby Benedict, principal of current Wellington Middle School.

The new school is a 1,500 student facility and will include a secured learning park in the middle of the building in addition to two acres of trees, plants, grass, benches, tables and small classroom learning areas. Wellington High School first opened in 1926 with its last class graduating in 1964.

In 1993 Wellington Middle School opened and the original Wellington High School building was demolished. The new Wellington Middle-High School was created to further the innovative learning opportunities for students while preparing them to be ready for post-secondary schooling as well as the workforce.

For more information regarding Poudre School District’s Wellington Middle-High School, visit: https://www.psdschools.org/News/Wellington-School-Name