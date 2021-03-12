Poudre School District Purchases Books for Read Across America Day

This purchase of books was a collaborative effort between Poudre School District (PSD) Interim Superintendent of Elementary Schools Dr. Traci Gile, Kate Canine, Professional Development director, and additional PSD staff who ordered books spanning a multitude of titles and reading levels.

“We hope that parents and their children can enjoy reading this book,” said Traci. “It is one of the most special memories I have from my childhood, sitting next to someone I loved and reading a book together,” Traci said.

A few schools featured special guests from PSD’s Board of Education, and the superintendent’s Cabinet joined their classes to help distribute books or read a story to the kindergartners. PSD Interim Superintendent Todd Lambert and Traci joined some schools virtually for a storytime visit as part of the celebration.

Read Across America Day was started by the National Education Association.