Poudre School District Purchases Books for Read Across America Day

March 12, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Business & Education 0
Read Across America Day. Photo courtesy of Poudre School District.

Poudre School District purchased books for all of their 1,793 kindergartners to celebrate Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 2.

This purchase of books was a collaborative effort between Poudre School District (PSD) Interim Superintendent of Elementary Schools Dr. Traci Gile, Kate Canine, Professional Development director, and additional PSD staff who ordered books spanning a multitude of titles and reading levels.

Read Across America Day. Photo courtesy of Poudre School District.

“We hope that parents and their children can enjoy reading this book,” said Traci. “It is one of the most special memories I have from my childhood, sitting next to someone I loved and reading a book together,” Traci said.

A few schools featured special guests from PSD’s Board of Education, and the superintendent’s Cabinet joined their classes to help distribute books or read a story to the kindergartners. PSD Interim Superintendent Todd Lambert and Traci joined some schools virtually for a storytime visit as part of the celebration.

Read Across America Day was started by the National Education Association.

For more information regarding Poudre School District, visit https://www.psdschools.org.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Sparge Brewing Food Trucks Tues, 3/9 - Sun, 3/14

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 2 days ago

Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily

(970) 999-5712

by Cannagea CBD - 1 month ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 5 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply