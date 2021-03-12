Poudre School District Purchases Books for Read Across America Day

Poudre School District purchased books for all of their 1,793 kindergartners to celebrate Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 2.
This purchase of books was a collaborative effort between Poudre School District (PSD) Interim Superintendent of Elementary Schools Dr. Traci Gile, Kate Canine, Professional Development director, and additional PSD staff who ordered books spanning a multitude of titles and reading levels.
“We hope that parents and their children can enjoy reading this book,” said Traci. “It is one of the most special memories I have from my childhood, sitting next to someone I loved and reading a book together,” Traci said.
A few schools featured special guests from PSD’s Board of Education, and the superintendent’s Cabinet joined their classes to help distribute books or read a story to the kindergartners. PSD Interim Superintendent Todd Lambert and Traci joined some schools virtually for a storytime visit as part of the celebration.
Read Across America Day was started by the National Education Association.
For more information regarding Poudre School District, visit https://www.psdschools.org.
