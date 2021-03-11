Need a Gift for a Gamer Friend? Here Are Some Ideas

Finding a gift for your friends and family is usually challenging. It’s an entirely different story if they are a gamer, though. As there are new games, accessories, and products releasing regularly, it’s very easy to make your gamer friend happy with a nice gift. What if you are looking for something a little more personal and creative?

If your friend is always buying the latest games and accessories, it’s time to take things up a notch with something unique. Here are some great ideas for your gamer friend.

A New Console

By now, you are probably well aware of the shortage in stocks of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It takes a lot of effort and connections to buy these two new-gen consoles at SRP, but it isn’t entirely possible.

A good gift for your gamer friend is one of these two new consoles. To secure yourself a copy of the consoles, make sure to coordinate with your local retailers. Have them update you whenever new stocks arrive. Make sure to act fast, though, as supplies run out pretty fast.

Just to be safe, check online for updates about stocks too. One thing you shouldn’t do is buy your console from scalpers and resellers who mark up the price by up to 100%.

Customized Accessories

What better gift to give to your friend than a gift they can’t find elsewhere. We are referring to cool gaming accessories that are made especially for your gamer friend. These gifts include personalized mouse pads, keyboards, controllers, and even shirts. Gifts like these will make your friend feel even more special.

A good way to personalize these gifts is by having them printed with your friend’s favorite video game characters or logos. Aside from that, you can also customize it with their favorite colors, names, and many others. What’s excellent about customized accessories is that there’s no limit to what you want to create.

Gaming Memorabilia

If your friend is not just a fan of gaming but is also a fan of gaming memorabilia, you should consider giving them that. Gaming memorabilia include limited editions of games, action figures, books related to gaming, and much more. These memorabilia can be bought from various stores online.

It’s a fact that gamers love everything related to gaming. How excited would they be if you got them a book about their favorite series? Let’s say your friend loves ‘The Legend of Zelda’ series, but there won’t be a new game released until later this year. What’s a good gift for your friend then?

A good substitute would be Hyrule Historia, a book made in collaboration with the series creator and Dark Horse comic. It’s essentially an encyclopedia that details everything and anything about the series. Today’s most popular games have their own encyclopedia or even artbooks.

Don’t limit yourself to books too. There are other memorabilia and collector’s items that you can choose to buy. Today’s most popular games often release with special limited editions as well. If your friend didn’t manage to bag himself a copy of his favorite game’s limited edition, then buy it for him.

It may be a bit of a stretch to find limited editions of games, especially those that have long been out of circulation. However, specialty video game stores, as well as eBay and Amazon, might still help you find some.

Arcade Cabinet

If budget isn’t an issue, then you should consider getting an arcade cabinet for your friend. Arcade cabinets can cost you around $1,500 to $20,000, depending on what game is there and how large the cabinet is. Consider this as a great gift, especially if your friend is a fan of retro and old-school gaming.

It would be great if you can secure yourself an arcade cabinet featuring old-school classics such as the original Mortal Kombat and even Pac-Man. However, these classics are harder to come by. Thus they are more expensive too.

It’s not something your friend would play regularly, but it is something they’ll be proud to display in their room. Some people save a ton of money by buying old arcade cabinets and refurbishing them to look as good as new.

Giving a gift to a gamer friend is much easier than you think. Aside from the fact that there are countless gift options available, you also have access to gifts ranging from cheap to expensive. What’s important is that you know what your gamer really friend wants.

