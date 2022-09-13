Poudre Valley REA Extends Solicitation for Wholesale Power Supply

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association (PVREA) has extended the deadline for its Request for Proposal (RFP) for wholesale power supply. PVREA is accepting RFP applications until Sept. 30 for up to 117 MW of renewable generation to supplement or replace a portion of its current power supply.

The primary reason for extending the deadline is to give potential bidders the opportunity to further understand the impacts of and implement provisions set forth in the Inflation Reduction Act.

This RFP enables PVREA to explore power supply options while remaining focused on reliability, maintaining some of the lowest electric rates in the region, and conserving natural resources.

“When it comes to the electricity we deliver to our members, we are not willing to compromise reliability and affordability,” said Jeff Wadsworth, President and CEO of PVREA. “This RFP provides us an avenue to investigate our options so we can best meet the needs of our members as we plan for the future.”

PVREA worked closely with their current power supplier, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association (Tri-State), and Tri-State’s other cooperative members to develop contract flexibility through a partial requirements membership option. PVREA can utilize the flexible option to self-supply up to 50% of its load requirements, in addition to its current 5% self-supply option.

“We are excited to work with PVREA to help it achieve its goals,” said Duane Highley, CEO of Tri-State. “Tri-State’s transformative Responsible Energy Plan advances flexibility for our members, and the electric cooperative provisions we supported in the Inflation Reduction Act help co-ops to accelerate the clean energy transition while keeping costs affordable for all members.”

“We greatly appreciate the work done by our wholesale power supplier, Tri-State, and the majority of their other cooperative members, allowing us to explore flexibility in our power supply contract to better serve our members here in Northern Colorado,” said Jeff Wadsworth.

As a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative, PVREA is committed to ensuring its members have access to a safe, reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean supply of electricity.

Advancing Clean Energy Goals

PVREA has an 80 by 30 goal to provide 80 percent carbon-free energy to its members by 2030. This solicitation for wholesale power supply advances the cooperative’s clean energy goals.

To learn more about the PVREA 80 by 30 goal, visit their webpage at pvrea.coop/80by30.

Solicitation for Wholesale Power Supply Information

For more information about this RFP including requirements and instructions for submittal, visit pvrea.coop/request-for-proposals.

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving efficient energy solutions to over 50,000 homes and businesses across Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties in Northern Colorado. More information about PVREA is available at pvrea.coop.