Colorado Ballet Announces Dancer Promotions Ahead of 2022/2023 Season Opening

Colorado Ballet announces that it has promoted dancers within the Company and hired two new dancers ahead of its 2022/2023 Season. For each Artist recently promoted or hired, this promotion represents an important moment in each of their careers and is a testament to their hard work, dedication, perseverance and tenacity as professional ballet dancers.

Colorado Ballet is excited to announce the following changes to its Company roster:

SOLOISTS

Corps de Ballet dancer Jessica Payne has been promoted to Soloist, and Bryce Lee, Ariel McCarty, Jeremy Studinski and Alexandra Wilson have been promoted from the Corps de Ballet to Demi-Soloist.

CORPS DE BALLET

Apprentices Catherine Aoki, Sheridan Guerin and Catherine McGregor were promoted to the Corps de Ballet. Cato Berry joins the company this season as part of the Corps de Ballet. He recently performed with Philadelphia Ballet in Philadelphia, PA.

APPRENTICES

Stefanee Montesantos and Sonata Ross were hired from the Studio Company into the main Company as Apprentices, and Kenny Allen was hired this season as a new Apprentice. He recently performed with Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company in Sarasota, FL.

“We extend our congratulations to those who have just been promoted and wish a warm welcome to our newly hired Artists. I am so proud of all our dancers, who have worked incredibly hard in their careers to reach this point,” stated Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs. “It is a joy to see Colorado Ballet’s professional company continue to flourish, in spite of the challenges of the past two years. This season, our main Company has grown from thirty-two to thirty-five Artists, and we’ve expanded our Studio Company to include 25 dancers. We look forward to seeing our talented full Company perform in the upcoming season, which opens this October at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House with Colorado’s cult favorite ballet, Dracula.”

2022/2023 TICKETS AND SEASON PERFORMANCES

Season subscriptions and single tickets for all performances are now on sale. Visit coloradoballet.org for tickets and more information.



Dracula

October 7–16, 2022

Back by bloodthirsty demand, our season opens with Bram Stoker’s legendary gothic love story set in 19th century Transylvania. Featuring choreography by Michael Pink and Philip Feeney’s original score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, this haunting, all-consuming cult favorite promises goosebumps.

The Nutcracker

Nov. 26–Dec. 24, 2022

The holiday spirit leaps to life in this treasured family tradition. Featuring breathtaking new sets and costumes for the second year, Colorado Ballet invites you to follow Clara and her Nutcracker prince on the sweet, snow-dusted adventure only Tchaikovsky could score. See where the story you know by heart takes yours this year.

Presented by PNC Bank



Lady of the Camellias

February 3–12, 2023

Romance meets turbulence to tragic effect in choreographer Val Caniparoli’s gripping adaptation of Alexandre Dumas (fils)’s classic novel La Dame aux Camélias. In its highly anticipated Denver debut, this Chopin-scored tale of troubled courtesan Marguerite brings a rawness to the stage you won’t forget.

Presented by Lynnette Morrison



Cinderella

March 10–19, 2023

The beloved rags-to-riches tale makes its grand return to delight children—and the young at heart—of all ages. Featuring spellbinding choreography by Ben Stevenson set to Prokofiev’s iconic score, the namesake character will treat Ellie Caulkins audiences to a transformation marked by romance and magic. If the shoe fits…

Presented by MidFirst Bank



MasterWorks

April 14–23, 2023

To close the season, a grand finale that lives up to its name. Accompanied by a live performance from the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, this monumental compilation showcases our art form in top form. Featured works will include George Balanchine’s Prodigal Son, Jiří Kylián’s Sinfonietta choreographed to the stunning score of Leoš Janácek, and Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 choreographed by Clark Tippet to music by Max Bruch. This dynamic, one-of-a-kind presentation is our love letter to ballet that will leave you longing for next fall.

Presented by Denver Ballet Guild

SEASON SPONSORS

The 2022/2023 Season presenting sponsors are the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), PNC Bank, Lynnette Morrison, MidFirst Bank and Denver Ballet Guild. Supporting sponsors include Colorado Ballet Auxiliary, The Shubert Foundation, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Genesee Mountain Foundation, and Colorado Creative Industries.