Principal hired for Poudre School District’s New Middle-High School

Poudre School District has selected Jesse Morrill as the principal for the district’s new middle-high school at the Prospect site expected to open in the fall of next year.

Jesse has worked as a Poudre School District (PSD) professional for nearly two decades currently serving as the principal at Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School. He previously worked as the assistant principal at Kinard in addition to the academic dean and athletic director at Liberty Common High School before that. “It is truly an honor to be able to open the new middle-high school in such a wonderful, growing community,” said Jesse. “Together, we will create a school with a healthy climate and culture that is a source of pride for Timnath and the surrounding area,” Jesse said.

Kinard received the John Irwin School of Excellence award every year under Jesse’s leadership and was recognized for high growth and achievement scores in math and English. Jesse is passionate about establishing a culture that focuses on learning, collaboration and results, building trust among staff and students to achieve such results like he did at Kinard.

“Jesse is the perfect individual to build the team at our new middle-high school,” said Scott Nielsen, PSD’s assistant superintendent of secondary schools. “We are excited to see him partner with fantastic leaders already in place as they work to build the Timnath feeder system,” Scott said.

Jesse will continue to serve as principal at Kinard until June this year when he will transition to his new role as principal of the new middle-high school, preparing for the school’s opening next year. The new middle-high school is one of three new schools being built through bond money approved by PSD voters in the 2016 election.

The new school will be located at the northwest corner of County Road 5 and Prospect Road. It will consist of a two-story building just over 250,000 square feet and is designed to serve roughly 1,500 students.

“My experience as an administrator at Kinard Middle School over the past eight years has been phenomenal,” said Jesse. “I am grateful for all of the people I have learned from during this time and am motivated to help this new school start with the healthy cultural foundation and commitment to collaboration that has allowed Kinard to be so successful,” Jesse said.

For more information regarding projects funded by the 2016 bond and mil levy override, visit: https://www.psdschools.org/2016-Bond-Mill