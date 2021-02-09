Publisher’s Letter: Feeling the Synergy!

Being at the helm has its privileges. Right now it’s great to see many people in Northern Colorado going through what seems to be a renewed sense of hope and promise. Being a news organization, we see information oftentimes as it’s happening. As journalists, it’s our duty to get the word out as quickly and accurately as possible. But it’s hugely gratifying to see the response from our readers about our content — we have been getting a lot of that lately.

“Thanks for all you do” is a common note we get in the mail (yes, people write us notes all the time). Recently, I got a note from a subscriber on a renewal card that said “Keep up the good work!” A gentleman (a friend of mine), included a $200 check for his annual subscription of $79 and said “Keep the rest; it’s the least I can do.” Print journalism is a tough business so the extra money is always helpful. And in fact, every dollar counts. But getting a handwritten note from a friend about the hard work we do is by far the most rewarding and exciting part of the business.

Recently, we have also been getting notes along with entry forms for our Mountainview Lodge Ski Package Getaway. They say things like “Thanks for the promotion! Always wanted to ski there and stay at that historic place.” And, “I have never been there, I can’t wait to give it a try.” At North Forty News, we love spreading the word about fun things to see and do in our area — getting notes like these proves we’re appreciated!

Last week I got a note from a subscriber in Old Town Fort Collins on a holiday card. It said “Happy New Year! I live in downtown Fort Collins. Since I wasn’t able to travel far, I took photos within a few blocks of my home. This was my holiday card for 2020. I enjoy the North Forty News a great deal. Thank you for a quality local ‘rag’.”

Our weekly photo contest has been rewarding too. Almost every day now we get pictures and notes from our readers from all over our coverage area. I just wish we had the resources to share them all!

So, thank you and keep ’em coming. Opening fan mail from our readers is yet another privilege of being “at the helm” and it’s tremendously rewarding.

