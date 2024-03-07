Project Self-Sufficiency Presents Annual Bring the Power Social

Project Self-Sufficiency of Northern Colorado supports single parents at their annual Bring the Power Social.

Their mission is to assist low-income, single parents in their efforts to achieve economic independence, become free from community and government assistance, and build and maintain strong, healthy families.

Join them for a social event featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and live music from local singer/songwriter-guitarist Branden Sipes.

This event features a don’t-miss live auction, offering unique opportunities to contribute and make a tangible difference in the lives of single parents in our community.

The Bring the Power Social will invite inspired conversations and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals. Community members are encouraged to be part of this meaningful event, where generosity meets celebration, and together, paving the way for brighter futures.

“This event is vital to Project Self-Sufficiency, as it allows us to celebrate the achievements of single parents in their journey toward educational and career success,” said Tracy Mead, CEO of Project Self-Sufficiency. “It also serves as a platform to introduce our mission to those unfamiliar with our work, inspiring further community support to sustain and expand our impact.”

The goal for the event is to raise $98,000, which will contribute significantly to supporting single parents and their families on their journey to self-sufficiency.

Impact/Statistics

Each year, Project Self-Sufficiency provides over $500,000 in wrap-around support to assist single-parent families enrolled in its Selfpower Model.

In 2023, they awarded $212,500 in Strengthen Scholarship Awards to 52 single parents to cover education expenses.

In 2023 alone, they assisted 126 single parents and 225 children, significantly impacting our community.

When Friday, March 22, 2024 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Canvas Stadium – Stadium Club

751 W. Pitkin Street Fort Collins, CO 80521

Information/Tickets https://bringthepower.org/ social/