Poudre Schools Mask Mandate Lifted

Poudre School District (PSD) lifted the District’s Mask Mandate on February 11. This decision aligns with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment’s announcement no longer ordering masks in public, indoor spaces.

Please note: Masks may still need to be worn in certain cases, as required by public health guidance or federal mandate.

Public health officials still recommend wearing masks, and ask that everyone treats one another with dignity and respect, whether they choose to wear one or not.

Masks will still be required in some settings, according to public health guidance for schools. PSD is still awaiting finalized guidance from the health department, but masks will still be required in at least the following instances but not limited to:

On school buses, according to a federal mandate. Students may not get on a bus without a mask.

In Early Childhood Education classrooms and facilities, according to federal mandate.

Those positive or required to quarantine for COVID must isolate for five full days and return on day six only if symptoms are improving; they must wear a mask on days six through 10, according to state and county health guidance.

PSD will communicate further after we receive and evaluate updated guidance. Additionally, we will monitor PSD-specific and Larimer County data to understand the effects of this change. PSD health and safety protocols will continue, including contact tracing in high-risk settings (such as athletics, band, choir), following health department guidelines. Please keep students experiencing illness symptoms home from school.

State and county projections show a reduction in COVID-related cases due to vaccinations and increased community immunity. That said, PSD still faces challenges like staffing shortages and outbreaks that could prompt shifts to remote learning.

Each of us is responsible for the health and safety of our community.