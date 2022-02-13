Larimer County Natural Resources Announces $21,419 in Small Grants to Support Community Projects

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is proud to announce $21,419 in grants to support eight community and neighborhood projects that help educate and connect people to the land. The awards were given to a wide range of organizations across Larimer County through the LCDNR’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program. To-date, Larimer County has awarded $369,354 for 222 community and neighborhood projects.

The 2022 grantees, projects, amounts and locations include:

Loveland Youth Gardeners, Solar Demo Plot, $2,920, Loveland

Neighbor to Neighbor, Garden Expansion & Irrigation Project, $3,000, Fort Collins

Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, No-Charge Community Wildlife Education and Humane Solutions Classes, $1,817, Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain Wild, Community Bat Monitoring in Larimer County, $2,861, Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado, Terry Lake Recreation Association, Terry Point Erosion Control & Education Project, $2,856, Fort Collins

Trappers Point Homeowner’s Association, Trappers Point Wildlife Restoration Area, $1,965.50, Fort Collins

Waterglen Owners Association, Trees for Birds, $2,999.50, Fort Collins

YMCA of the Rockies, Enger Family Nature Trail, $3,000, Estes Park

Small Grants for Community Partnering is an initiative of Larimer County Natural Resources to disperse a portion of Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax dollars for projects that:

Enhance natural areas

Create public linkages with existing open lands and parks

Offer opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation or nature interpretation

Provide opportunities for people to connect with the land through agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas

Develop new research on Larimer County open spaces

For more information about the program, visit larimer.org/small-grants or call (970) 619-4569.