Ribbon Cutting Held by Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce for Law Office of Joshua K. Westmoreland, LLC

March 2, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Business & Education 0
Ribbon cutting at the Law office of Joshua K Westmoreland, LLC. Photo courtesy of Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, February 19 at 10 am at 3725 Cleveland Ave, Unit G-H in downtown Wellington to welcome The Law office of Joshua K Westmoreland, LLC.

Joshua has been practicing law in Northern Colorado for 11 years and spent his last six years with well-respected firm Wick & Trautewein in Fort Collins. Joshua has significant experience working with individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

Matters Joshua has dealt with include estate planning and probate, business and non-profit, real estate, and land use, including the formation and management of homeowner associations. He grew up in Texas, attending college on a debating scholarship.

Joshua attended graduate school at Kansas State University (KSU) after earning his undergraduate degree. He worked as a teaching assistant and assistant debate coach during graduate school. He went on to stay at KSU after graduate school to be an instructor in the Communication Department and Assistant Director of Debate.

For more information regarding the Law office of Joshua K Westmoreland, LLC, visit https://jkwestmorelandlaw.com/.

