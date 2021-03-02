Colorado State University’s Gregory Allicar Museum of Art Reopens to the Public with Three New Exhibitions

The Gregory Allicar Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm after a brief pause in community access.

The museum has also announced “Solo Sundays” from 1 pm to 5 pm each Sunday, where single persons or single “pods” can book the galleries for solitary visitation. All exhibitions and programs are free of charge with an online reservation. The museum remains open to Colorado State University (CSU) students, faculty and staff Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

“We’re proud of the video tours and virtual exhibitions that we’ve been able to offer while closed to the public, but nothing can replace the in-person experience of art,” said Director and Chief Curator Lynn Boland. “The museum staff and I are overjoyed to welcome the community back safely to our galleries,” Lynn said.

The Gregory Allicar Museum also presents three temporary exhibitions featuring the research and curation of CSU students and faculty, which are as follows:

Shattering Perspectives: A Teaching Collection of African Ceramics

Richard De Vore and the Teaching Collection

Clara Hatton: A Vision for Art at CSU

Shattering Perspectives: A Teaching Collection of African Ceramics will be on view from Monday, February 1 to Sunday, April 25, and is a collaborative student-generated exhibition dealing into ceramic arts from Africa through vessels from the museum’s world-class permanent collection of African arts. The exhibition will feature 14 objects by artists from 57 cultures and was co-curated and designed by a group of CSU students.

“Shattering Perspectives is our most ambitious exhibition to date—the university museum version of a ‘blockbuster’—so we’re thrilled to be able to reopen with it on view and to share it with the public,” said Lynn.

Richard De Vore and the Teaching Collection runs from Monday, January 25 through Sunday, June 20 and features a collection of objects made by or that have lived in the orbit of former Pottery Professor in CSU’s Department of Art and Art History Richard De Vore. The exhibition brings together Richard’s own artistic work in the context of his sources with objects that formerly comprised a “Teaching Collection” kept at the Pottery Studio.

Clara Hatton: A Vision for Art at CSU is running from Monday, February 8 to Sunday, June 20 and highlights the depth of work by Clara Hatton, one of the University’s earliest faculty members and founder of the Department of Art and Art History. The exhibition is curated by Dr. Emily Moore, Associate Professor of Art History and Associate Curator of Art at CSU, and Bill North, independent curator and former director of the Salina Art Center, Kansas.

The exhibition features Hatton’s oil painting, bookbinding, calligraphy, ceramics, oil painting, printmaking, and weaving to show the artist’s devotion to building the art curriculum at CSU and supporting the arts in twentieth-century Fort Collins.

For more information regarding the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, visit artmuseum.colostate.edu.