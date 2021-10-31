SMOK BBQ Officially Opens New Location at Foothills Mall

They say where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Executive Chef/Owner Bill Espiricueta is no exception, having worked with passion for years to prepare for and open the award-winning SMOK in 2018. He is now bringing SMOK to Ft. Collins – the first SMOK location outside Denver.

Located at 327 E. Foothills Pkwy, #110 (at the Foothills Mall), SMOK pairs Chef Bill’s fine-dining knowledge with his lifelong barbecue obsession, resulting in technique-driven preparation in a menu of beautifully executed and comfortingly familiar barbecue dishes.

At SMOK, diners will enjoy a rotating selection of menu items – Chef Bill’s favorite smoked items such as burnt ends, turkey, pork spareribs, chicken, brisket, wings, and sausages served alongside Southern-influenced sides, house-made pickles, smoked meat sandwiches, and more! Kids and families will also find many options at SMOK, including the Kids Menu: SMOK drumstick, tater tots, carrots & celery for $8 with the optional add-on of Mac N Cheese for $5.

CSU and Broncos games will be shown on the eight widescreen TVs during football season, and tailgating catering packages for guests who like to watch the game at home will also be offered. When the ice-skating rink is in full swing in the winter, SMOK will offer free hot chocolate for revelers (with an optional Bailey’s add-in for $5).

