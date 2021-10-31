Save Time and Money with eNotices

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey is encouraging residents to sign-up for eNotices to receive their future tax statements electronically.

Tax statements and postcards will be mailed mid-January 2022, for 2021 taxes payable in 2022. Nearly 90,000 traditional full-page statements are typically mailed that include payment coupons and an envelope. Approximately 70,000 postcard statements are also mailed to those residents whose mortgage companies pay their property taxes.

As part of our commitment to eco-friendly initiatives and simplifying tax payment processes for our residents, Larimer County is proud to offer an online statement program that allows residents to receive their future tax statements electronically to a designated email address. eNotices provides residents with the following advantages:

Simple sign-up

Streamlined online bill pay

Easy to use

Reduces clutter

Constant availability

Protect your information

Go green for the environment

To sign-up for eNotices, residents should visit https://tre2pub.larimer.org/treasurer/auth-code

Ms. Josey reminds all taxpayers that if you have not received your tax statement by Jan. 31, 2022 or if you have any other questions or concerns, please call the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office at 970-498-7020, email us at lctreasurer@larimer.org, or use our popular chat feature found on our website at www.larimer.org/treasurer. What’s not to like about eNotices? Save yourself time and money and make the switch today!

