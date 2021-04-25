Special Thank You to Everyone That Contributed to the Annual Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Directory

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to have partnered with the North Forty News for the annual publication!! This is a comprehensive guide to Wellington area businesses and community organizations.

A special thank you to all the businesses who invested in ad sales with us and to the North Forty News and team for all your efforts in ad sales, follow-ups, and your generous distributions!!!

And a big thank you to the Directory Committee members that worked diligently to put it together and get it out on time:

Kristi Cannon-Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce

Jon Slutsky-Past Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce

Lorilyn Bockelman-Blue Pine Construction-Chamber Board member

Matt Dierlaman-North Forty News

Blaine Howerton-North Forty News

Lisa Christopherson-Polished Spa-Chamber Board member

Mary McCaffrey-Wellington Chamber Executive Administrator

Kacy Lobato-KC Graphics

New this year to the directory are coupons on pages 54 and 55. Thank you to Megan Larson-MRockcreative and Jami Sterkel- Integrity Insurance-Chamber board member, for contributing to this project.

____________________________

THE GUIDE FEATURES:

– Full-color magazine-sized product with a year-long shelf life

– 7,000 printed and distributed via direct mail to every household in the 80549 Wellington area

– Alphabetical and category listings of Wellington Chamber members

– Community resources, Wellington’s history, demographics, and local attractions

– Available all year with current North 40 News issues with Northern Colorado and online of both the Wellington Chamber and North 40 News websites

– Distributed in local businesses, inside the Wellington Welcome Packets and available at the Chamber office, located on 4006 Cleveland Avenue in Wellington

To read the Directory online:

