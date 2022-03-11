Successful Grand Opening at Chuze Fitness Loveland

Formerly Hobby Lobby, Chuze Fitness’ brand-new 40,000 square foot facility offers dynamic, state-of-the-art equipment and amenities to the Loveland community and beyond. The new location features luxury offerings including, a cardio cinema room, infrared sauna, HydroMassage, pool/hot tub, Chuze Blends smoothie bar, a turf training area and so much more.

Following the momentum of Chuze Fitness Loveland’s recent opening, the newest Chuze location invited the public (members & non-members) to the Grand Opening Party which featured ‘Food, Fitness & Live Music’ and took place on Wednesday, March 2 from 11 am – 2 am. The event was free and was jam-packed with raffles, free food, a live DJ, and more. In addition, the first 100 attendees received a free limited-edition Colorado Chuze beanie!

