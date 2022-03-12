What is Happening in Northern Colorado for St. Patrick’s Day?

Here is what is happening around Northern Colorado for 2022’s Saint Patrick’s Day.

March 12 from 4 PM to 7 PM is the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Greeley, CO.

March 12 from 8:45 AM to 1 PM Hoppy Go Luck 5k and Celebration, Centennial Park, Wellington, CO.

March 12 from 9 AM to 12 PM is the lucky Brew Race 10K/5K at Eastman Park in Windsor, CO.

March 17 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM is St. Patrick’s Day Green Beer Bingo at G5 Brewpub, 1018 Mahogany Way Severance, CO.

March 17 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM there is Live Music with Nick Critchlow at Green Earth Brewing CO, 725 10th St, Greeley, CO. There will be festivities starting at noon this day including food and beer specials.

March 17 from 6:45 PM to 8:00 PM is A Magical Saint Patrick’s Day at The Vineyard at Blue Mountain Vineyards, 4480 Hoot Owl Dr. In Berthoud, CO.

March 17 at 8 PM the Swashbuckling Doctors with Fists of the Proletariat St. Paddy’s Day Celebration is happening at 830 N. College Ave in Fort Collins.

March 18 from 7 PM to 10:45 PM is St. Patrick’s Day #2 with The Stubby Shilelaghs at the Moxi Theater in Greeley, CO.

March 18 from 5 PM to 7 PM is the Lucky Sip and Shop Event at the Windsor Gardener, 6461 Hwy 392 in Windsor. There will be shopping and beverages in this 21yrs and older event.

March 19 from 4 PM to Midnight is the 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl in Fort Collins, at 23 Old Town Square.

For all these events, please check with the venue before going to confirm the times and see a full list of activities planned. And, don’t forget to wear green!