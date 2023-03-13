Teaching Our Youth About Colorado’s Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Wildlife 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Expedition Colorado was created in 2019 and is an annual event hosted by the Larimer Conservation District for 4th grade students in Thompson and Poudre Districts. The overall goal of Expedition Colorado is to:

1) educate students in Larimer County about where their food comes from by digging deeper into Colorado’s agriculture.

2) teach students about Colorado’s natural resources and how to better manage and conserve our resources.

3) allow students to go back in time and explore Colorado’s rich history by learning more about how settlers and NativeAmerican’s lived off The land.

4) educate students about Colorado’s wildlife and the important role they play in our ecosystems.

Over 2,000 4th graders from 31 elementary schools, 85 4th grade teachers, 40 FFA high school volunteers representing 5 local FFA chapters, 75 expert presenters from 23 Colorado organizations, and numerous Larimer Conservation District volunteers will be in attendance for Expedition Colorado held at the Ranch Events Complex in April 2023.

About the Larimer Conservation District

The Larimer Conservation District (LCD) is one of 75 conservation districts in Colorado. The organization is a local unit of state government that provides a voice on natural resource issues and collaborates with private landowners, residential communities, and local, state, and federal government entities to conserve natural resources in Larimer County. LCD was formed in 2022 after the Fort Collins, and Big Thompson Conservation Districts merged and is supervised by a board of volunteer local landowners. They work to maintain and improve water, soil, and wildlife resources by providing technical, educational, and financial resources to support conservation practices. 719-330-2432. 2150 Centre Ave Building A Suite 116 Fort Collins, Colorado 80526. sarah@larimercd.org