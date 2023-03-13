Today’s Weather: 3/13/23

March 13, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado!

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 43 49 26
Berthoud 0 36 52 31
Fort Collins 5 34 51 30
Greeley 5 38 51 25
Laporte 3 35 51 32
Livermore 4 34 48 31
Loveland 4 34 32 52
Red Feather Lakes 11 35 40 27
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 36 51 32
Wellington 0 37 50 28
Windsor 0 35 51 27
*As of March 13, 2023 10:00am

