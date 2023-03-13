Today’s Weather: 3/13/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.Click to Donate
Hello Northern Colorado!
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|43
|49
|26
|Berthoud
|0
|36
|52
|31
|Fort Collins
|5
|34
|51
|30
|Greeley
|5
|38
|51
|25
|Laporte
|3
|35
|51
|32
|Livermore
|4
|34
|48
|31
|Loveland
|4
|34
|32
|52
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|35
|40
|27
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|36
|51
|32
|Wellington
|0
|37
|50
|28
|Windsor
|0
|35
|51
|27
|*As of March 13, 2023 10:00am
Be the first to comment