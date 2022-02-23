The Group Builds Something ‘Amazing’ in Timnath

The Group Real Estate embraces the slogan “Build Amazing Things.” And with their brand new Timnath location, they’re practicing what they preach.

This unique real estate office opening on February 14—coinciding with The Group’s 46th anniversary—combines the comforts of home with the capabilities of the latest customer-service technology. From its 28-foot-high ceilings and rich wood finishes to its elegant lighting fixtures and in-house coffee shop (complete with a professional barista behind the counter), the Timnath office redefines how real estate business gets done in Northern Colorado.

“As a residential real estate company, we wanted a space that feels like a home,” said Brandon Wells, president and CEO of The Group. “You’ll find a living room, quartz countertops, and even an oven for baking delicious baked goods.”

For centuries, coffee has served as a catalyst for both social and business engagements. “It seems our brokers are lining up client meetings at coffee shops almost every day,” Wells said. “So now we can make these coffee conversations an integrated part of our service.”

With fixtures that include café-style booths, the coffee shop experience represents the latest in a long line of real estate innovations at The Group. The in-house barista, who also doubles as the “head of household” for the new office, will be on hand to grind beans, manage the espresso machine, and pour cappuccinos and lattes for Group staff and their guests.

First and foremost, this is a space for Group Brokers to help homebuyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals. At approximately 3,000 square feet in size, the new location is outfitted with glistening meeting rooms—all named after one of Colorado’s Fourteeners—staff training rooms, and high-tech communications and mapping tools for staying on top of the local housing market.

From boardrooms to bathrooms, visitors will experience a high-end, home-like interior, full of natural light and sophisticated features such as brick-against-glass and wall plantings.

The Group’s sixth location is strategically located in the middle of one of the fastest-growing housing sub-markets in Northern Colorado. Located at 4600 Signal Tree Drive, Suite 600, in the Plaza at Riverbend, the new office is close to Interstate 25 and easily accessible from up and down the northern Front Range.

“We wanted to provide a mobile environment for our brokers,” said Wells. “We also want to build community, and we designed the Timnath office as a community meeting space.”

The Group assembled a talented team of professionals to execute its vision. The new office was designed by Chris Aronson of VFLA Architects in Fort Collins, it was built by Elder Construction of Windsor, and Pam Sunderman Design of Fort Collins spearheaded the interior design work.

4600 Signal Tree Drive, Suite 600, 80547, 970-840-0700

Contact a Group Broker at 970-229-0700 for a tour. The coffee is on!