Today’s Weather: 2/23/22

February 23, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at occasional snow showers with an average high around 9F and winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.  Tonight be sure to bundle up because it’s going to be bitterly cold! Snow showers with an average low around 3F and winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About two inches of snow expected in total.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 -4 11 2
Berthoud 2 -4 10 4
Fort Collins 4 -4 9 3
Greeley 7 -3 13 3
Laporte 5 -4 8 2
Livermore 7 -10 -1 -4
Loveland 4 -3 9 4
Red Feather Lakes 0 -13 1 -2
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 13 -9 6 3
Wellington 11 -4 8 2
Windsor 2 -2 10 4
*As of February 23, 2022 7:30am

