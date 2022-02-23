Today’s Weather: 2/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at occasional snow showers with an average high around 9F and winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Tonight be sure to bundle up because it’s going to be bitterly cold! Snow showers with an average low around 3F and winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About two inches of snow expected in total.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|-4
|11
|2
|Berthoud
|2
|-4
|10
|4
|Fort Collins
|4
|-4
|9
|3
|Greeley
|7
|-3
|13
|3
|Laporte
|5
|-4
|8
|2
|Livermore
|7
|-10
|-1
|-4
|Loveland
|4
|-3
|9
|4
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|-13
|1
|-2
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|13
|-9
|6
|3
|Wellington
|11
|-4
|8
|2
|Windsor
|2
|-2
|10
|4
|*As of February 23, 2022 7:30am
