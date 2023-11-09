The Hearing Place Launches Annual Hearing Aid Giveaway

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Hearing Place, a network of 6 audiology clinics serving Northern and Eastern Colorado residents, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated fourth annual ‘Hear for the Holidays’ hearing aid giveaway.

From November 1st to December 1st, 2023, community members are invited to enter to win a set of state-of-the-art ReSound hearing aids.

Dr. Brittany Mathisen, the lead audiologist and owner of The Hearing Place, expressed her deep commitment to this initiative, stating, “Whether it’s the joy of holiday music or the warmth of family’s laughter, the holiday season is about creating cherished memories with our loved ones. Unfortunately, for those suffering from hearing loss, these moments can be isolating. They may withdraw from social interactions, not wanting to inconvenience others by constantly asking for repetitions.” She added, “We want to invite friends, family members, and those grappling with hearing impairments to participate in this life-changing opportunity. A set of hearing aids have the incredible power to reintegrate individuals into the warmth of their families and social circles, which is the heart of the holiday season.”

This heartwarming initiative invites friends and family members of those affected by hearing difficulties, as well as individuals grappling with hearing impairments themselves, to participate in this life-changing opportunity.

To participate, individuals must fill out the application on The Hearing Place’s website https://thehearingplaceco.com/ hear-for-the-holidays/. The selection of the recipient will be based on the quality of their entry, ensuring that the most deserving individual receives this invaluable gift.

The chosen individual will not only be presented with the advanced ReSound hearing aids but will also be provided a complimentary professional fitting at any of The Hearing Place’s six convenient locations across Northern and Eastern Colorado. This comprehensive package aims to not only restore their hearing but also ensure a comfortable and seamless experience.

“We initiated ‘Hear for the Holidays’ as a means to gift a Colorado family the best holiday season imaginable and to rekindle those conversations and connections that may have been strained by hearing loss. Our ultimate goal with this giveaway is to empower someone in need to rediscover the joy of reuniting with family, friends, and loved ones and to experience the holidays with newfound clarity and joy,” said Dr. Brittany Mathisen.

To enter yourself, a family member, or a loved one to win a set of ReSound hearing aids from The Hearing Place’s ‘Hear for the Holidays’ giveaway, please visit https://thehearingplaceco.com/ hear-for-the-holidays/. Don’t miss this chance to transform lives and make the holiday season truly special for someone in Colorado.

About The Hearing Place

The Hearing Place is a network of audiology clinics with six locations spanning Northern and Eastern Colorado. As one of the few remaining locally owned practices in Colorado, The Hearing Place and its expert team of audiologists work to help patients achieve “Better Hearing, Better Life” by working to restore hearing through quality care and services ranging from consultations to clinical evaluations. The Hearing Place is committed to enhancing the lives of individuals suffering from hearing loss. Through cutting-edge technology, personalized care, and community engagement, The Hearing Place strives to provide a better quality of life for those in need. For more information visit The Hearing Place website at www.thehearingplaceco.com.

About ReSound

Since 1943, ReSound has improved the quality of life for people with hearing loss, their families, and friends. ReSound’s innovative hearing solutions combine original thinking and design with solid technology – all based on deep audiological insight and understanding of hearing aid users. By combining this expertise with Smart Hearing technology, people with hearing loss can experience, connect, and communicate better than ever before.