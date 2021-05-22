The Most Popular and Searched Car Models In Colorado

If you drive through the many scenic areas of Colorado you are likely to notice that pickup trucks and crossover vehicles appear more frequently than other types of vehicles. Larger cars have become popular due to their load capacity and off-road capabilities. In 2020, Ford dominated the Google trends data in the USA due to a strong range of pickups and SUVs, so you would expect the most popular car brand in Colorado to have the same results. As it turns out, that’s not actually the case. Join us as we explore the most popular car brands in Colorado, and the companies that are competing for the top spot.

Subaru

Subaru was, and still is, one of the best-selling brands in the state of Colorado with the Outback being the best-selling vehicle. The Outback is a reliable, flexible crossover, perfect for Colorado. This Japanese manufacturer known for their agile boxer engines and their symmetrical all-wheel-drive system has become a household name in the home state of the Denver Nuggets.

As far as other notable models go, you’ll also see plenty of Foresters as Colorado once again proves their affinity towards crossovers and SUVs. The Subaru Impreza and Legacy are still a common sight, however, sales have declined to indicate a shift away from sedans. Both of these cars feature the 2.5-liter boxer paired with Subaru’s impressive all-wheel-drive system, making them a perfect choice for adverse Colorado weather. Sales trends show that consumers think there is more value in the SUVs and light trucks, both selling three times higher than sedan sales.

Ford

The first pickup on this list belongs to an American all-star — Ford. We’ve singled out Ford F-150 and Ford Explorer as the two of the most popular, and most searched vehicles in Colorado. Ford has made massive movements up the list of best-selling vehicles after a long hiatus.

Even though Ford has always been the staple of Colorado’s ranching community, it rarely challenged Subaru in terms of overall sales. As of recently, that has changed. Ford Explorer and many other models are slowly taking up sales that used to belong to Subaru.





Toyota

Toyota is a default choice for those who value durability and reliability. This giant of the automotive industry has always had a strong presence in Colorado, especially with their pickup trucks — Tundra and Tacoma. Both are outclassed from a sales perspective by the RAV4 though. The Toyota Prius is also a common sight in and around Denver, along with Corollas and Camry. These cars are in strong competition with the Honda Accord and the Nissan Altima.

Jeep

While the Jeep isn’t on the top list of best-selling new vehicles in Colorado, it is one of the most sought-after brands in the used car market. Jeep Cherokees and Grand Cherokees are still in high demand, along with Jeep Patriot and the all-time favorite — Jeep Wrangler. Colorado Drivers are turning to Jeep as an alternative to all the other brands on the list.

Dodge

Dodge RAM is one of America’s favorite trucks. Lately, the RAM has been the main competitor to the F-150, battling for the lead in sales of new pickup trucks in the state of Colorado. Fitted with a range of powerful engines, durable transmissions, and loads of high-end torque, the new RAM is all about getting the job done, whatever that job may be.





Colorado has always appreciated the practical, utilitarian side of vehicles. Crossovers, pickup trucks, and capable SUVs are the go-to picks of Coloradans. We are sure you have seen a lot of cars that we have mentioned on the roads. It can be useful to know what the trends of the car market are, especially if you are interested in purchasing a new automobile. Who knows, we may see the Google search trends translate into an overwhelming amount of sales for Ford and become the most popular car in Colorado.